Attention, Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC shuts entry, exit at Tikri Border & three other metro stations; details

February 18, 2021 4:37 PM

In view of "rail roko" (rail blockade) called by the farmer unions protesting against the new agri laws of the central government, on Thursday, the Delhi Police tightened security in various parts of Delhi, especially near railway tracks.

Attention, Delhi Metro commuters! In view of the security situation in the national capital, the entry and exit at four metro stations, including Tikri Border, which is one of the epicentres of the farmers’ agitation, were shut on Thursday by the authorities of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). The Tikri Border Delhi Metro station is located near the site of the farmers’ protest. On Thursday, the DMRC tweeted to inform the closure of entry and exit at these four metro stations- Tikri Border metro station, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station, Bahadurgarh City metro station, and Brig. Hoshiar Singh metro station.

According to the report, last week, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had announced the rail blockade to press for its demand of repealing the legislations. An umbrella body of farmer unions, the SKM is spearheading the protest against the Centre’s new agri laws, the report said. It was announced by the SKM that the blockade will be held from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, across the country.

A few days ago, the DMRC had announced that the Kashmere Gate metro station now boasts record-breaking 47 escalators. In a bid to enhance the commuting experience for Delhi Metro commuters, DMRC has recently commissioned 10 additional escalators at nine different metro stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate station. The other stations of the Delhi Metro rail network where one additional escalator each has been commissioned by DMRC are Uttam Nagar (East), Subhash Nagar, Shadipur, Rajouri Graden, Nawada, Yamuna Bank, R K Ashram Marg metro stations on Blue Line and Rithala metro station on Red Line.

