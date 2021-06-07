Attention Delhi Metro commuters! DMRC resumes services after almost three weeks with 50% capacity

The services were resumed with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for Delhi Metro commuters.

After a hiatus of nearly three weeks, services of Delhi Metro were resumed on Monday. However, the services were resumed with 50% seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for Delhi Metro commuters, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. In view of the Covid-induced lockdown, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 20. The lockdown was first imposed on April 19 and then successively extended by the Delhi government. Initially, Delhi Metro trains ran partially, catering only to those from essential services, but from May 10, the services were suspended in view of rising novel coronavirus cases amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, Delhi Metro trains begun plying, with the scheduled starting time for metro services being 6:00 AM.

On Sunday, a DMRC official had said that only half of the available Delhi Metro trains will be inducted into service with a frequency ranging from around 5 minutes to 15 minutes on different lines. Earlier, the corporation had said that by Wednesday, the number of Delhi Metro trains will be inducted in full strength in a graded manner and thereafter, metro services will be available to the public as per normal frequency which was available before the Covid induced lockdown.

According to officials, Delhi Metro passengers will be allowed to travel on trains only by seating on alternate seats. Also, there is no provision for standing travel till further directions by authorities. The capacity utilization of the system, in view of this stipulation, will be around 10% to 15% of its total capacity available in normal days, the DMRC had said.

After the Chief Minister had announced relaxations in lockdown norms, the DMRC had issued a statement saying that to ensure social distancing, as well as compliance to 50% seating inside metro trains, commuters and metro users, are advised to take extra time for their regular commute and exhibit Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. Station entry will continue to be regulated through identified station gates as was the practice earlier. The Delhi Metro network has 10 lines spanning 242 metro stations, and 264 metro stations including the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.