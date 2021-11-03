Attention Delhi Metro commuters! Check modified train timings for Diwali day

On Diwali, for rest of the day, Delhi Metro train services will run as usual from routine commencement timings on all the Lines across the Delhi Metro rail network.

Delhi Metro Update: Attention, Delhi Metro commuters! On account of the Diwali festival, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has modified metro train timings. According to a statement by DMRC, on the day of the Diwali festival, i.e, on 4 November 2021 (Thursday), the metro train will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines except Delhi Metro’s Green Line (i.e, Line 5 from Inderlok / Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (in Bahdurgarh). The DMRC said the last Delhi Metro train service from Green Line’s terminal metro stations will remain the same as per the modified metro schedule which is already in place for the last few months (which was done to undertake construction work of halt platform) as given below:-

The last metro train from Brig. Hoshiar Singh towards Inderlok will run at 9:00 PM

The last metro train from Brig. Hoshiar Singh towards Kirtinagar will run at 9:10 PM

The last metro train from Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will run at 9:30 PM

The last metro train from Kirtinagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh will run at 9:30 PM

On Diwali, for rest of the day, Delhi Metro train services will run as usual from routine commencement timings on all the Lines across the Delhi Metro rail network, DMRC added.

A few days ago, a fleet of 25 e-rickshaws, called ‘ETO’ was lanched by DMRC from Blue Line’s Noida Electronic City Metro station. The purpose behind the move is to ensure enhanced last-mile connectivity for commuters of Delhi Metro. According to DMRC, these e-rickshaw services will be operating regularly from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM, providing last-mile connectivity to Noida Electronic City station’s nearby localities. Now, 25 ETOs have been introduced into service from the Blue Line station, however, by the end of next month, the number will be increased to 100, covering more stations in the Noida metro section of Blue Line.