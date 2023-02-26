Attention bibliophile! Delhi Metro is selling World Book Fair 2023 tickets at THESE metro stations – Know fare, timing and how to reach

For the convenience of all book lovers of the national capital, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is selling tickets for the ongoing ‘World Book Fair’ at Pragati Maidan. The tickets for entry to the book fair are available at a few selected stations of the Delhi Metro.

Know how to collect World Book Fair tickets from Metro stations:

The DMRC is selling Book Fair tickets from the Customer Care Centre or the Token Counters of 20 metro stations of all lines. The tickets will be sold from 09:00 am to 04:00 pm.

Also Read: Rejoice Delhi metro riders! Now shop on the go, collect orders from station and more with India’s 1st virtual shopping app for metro – Details inside

On the Red Line (L-1), the ticket is available at Dilshad Garden, and Rithala, while on the Yellow Line (L-2), the book fair ticket is available at Jahangir Puri, Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Dilli Haat INA, Hauz Khas, and Huda City Centre.

On the Blue Line (L-3 and 4), the ticket is available at Noida Electronic City, Noida Sector -52, Noida Sector-18, Vaishali, Indraprastha, Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan), Mandi House, Rajendra Place, and Kirti Nagar metro stations. For passengers, travelling on the Violet Line (L-6), the ticket can be purchased from the ITO metro station.

Know the World Book Fair ticket fare:

The cost of the tickets for the adult is Rs 20 and for children, it is Rs 10 only.

Timing of World Book Fair:

The time of the ‘World Book Fair’ is from 11:00 am to 08:00 pm.

Also Read: India launches 1st indigenously developed ATS system for DMRC; becomes 6th country to have its own ATS products

How to reach World Book Fair:

Supreme Court (Pragati Maidan), on the Blue Line, is the nearest metro station to reach the World Book Fair.

About World Book Fair 2023:

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) is being organised from February 25 to March 05, 2023, in newly constructed Halls 2-5 GF at Pragati Maidan. The book fair is being organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), an autonomous organisation that falls under the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the India Trade Promotion Organization.