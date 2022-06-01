ATS Cargo announces nationwide expansion plan

A logistics support company in India, ATS Cargo has announced a rapid nationwide expansion plan. The firm will link 735 districts and 1980 pincodes of the nation, facilitating supply chain resilience. A logistics support management firm, ATS Cargo, recently marked its 11th anniversary of operations. The company’s Founder-Director Rakesh Nigam believes in the growth potential in the field of logistics support. Owing to this ATS Cargo has decided to establish a robust connectivity network with presence in all states and union territories of India in. the next five years.

This Mumbai-based firm, which was launched with a small sum of 5 lakh, has seen exponential growth, recording revenue of Rs 26 crore in the current financial year. Presently, ATS Cargo caters to the requirements of many businesses, with services ranging from quick delivery, door-to-door delivery of vital consignments, and complete documentation to managing supply chain for customers, and providing efficient & economical solutions. The firm’s current network of professionals is distributed throughout 10 branches, covering all the major states and cities of the country. Alongside a fleet of 33 multi-axle vehicles and 312 contract vehicles with GPS tracking systems, the company also has a fully-functional corporate office in Mumbai. ATS Cargo claims that it came up with new strategies following pandemic-induced disruptions, changing customer behaviour and new consumption patterns that have arisen recently.

51 business partners currently support the firm. It claims to be associated with over 500 prestigious clients from the fields of FMCG sector, pharmaceuticals, and Engineering and Chemical companies. Additionally, ATS Cargo serves brands like Godrej consumers, Eveready, Dharampal and Satypal group, Lupin, India Bulls, Pfizer, Larsen & Toubro, and Cyberpower, assisting them in delivering their products and services. At the anniversary ceremony, Nigam talked of the company’s growth, vowing to take it global.