Aqua Line Metro extension: Noida-Gr Noida West Metro route to have 9 stations, check other important details here

The extension of the Aqua Line Metro in Gautam Buddha Nagar aka Noida-Greater Noida West Metro line recently green-flagged by the Centre. While the Union Ministry of Finance approved over Rs 2,100 crore for the 14.9-km project, the final budgetary approval from the Union Cabinet is still awaited for the metro development. According to media reports, the route for this metro is proposed to have nine stations and will be developed in two phases. The project will be jointly developed by the Greater Noida Authority and Uttar Pradesh government, and the Centre will also provide 20 per cent of funds for it.

The extension of the Aqua Line will link Noida and Greater Noida West, also called Noida Extension, and will offer convenience to the daily commuters travelling to Delhi for work. Noida Sector 51 and Knowledge Park V in Greater Noida will be connected once the project is finished.

Noida-Greater Noida West Metro Stops

Out of the proposed nine stations, four will be built in the first phase of the project, namely: Sector 122, 123, Greater Noida Sector 4, Ecotech and Greater Noida Sector 2 metro stations. All the four stations will be built along a 9.15 kilometre long elevated route. The second phase of 5.8 kilometre will see the development of the other five stations: Noida Sector 3, Greater Noida Sector 10, Greater Noida Sector 12 and Greater Noida Knowledge Park metro stations.

India’s first 4-storey metro station on this line

According to media reports, a four-storey metro station is proposed to be built under the metro project in Gaur Metropolis. After its completion, Gautam Buddha Nagar will become the first city in the country to have such a station.

The work on Noida-Greater Noida West Aqua Line extension project is reportedly scheduled to finish by the end of 2024.