Another milestone achieved! Indian Railways’ Western zone crosses Rs 10000 crore originating revenue

Another landmark milestone achieved by Indian Railways! Despite Covid challenges, Western Railways has performed exceptionally well in generating revenue. Recently, the Western Railway zone has crossed a major milestone of Rs 10,000 crore originating revenue on 14 December 2021. During the period from 1 April to 14 December, the zonal railway achieved revenue to the tune of Rs 10,004 crore, registering a growth of more than 35 per cent in comparison to the previous year for the corresponding period. The Western Railway achieved this feat in a span of 257 days as compared to 320 days in the last financial year.

During the period from 1 April to 14 December, the Western Railway zone has transported items weighing over 2 lakh tonnes through 562 number of parcel special trains, which included medicines, agricultural produce, fish, medical equipment, milk, etc. Through this transportation, approx. Rs 78.29 crore has been generated. As many as 129 milk special trains were run by Western Railways, with a load of more than 90 thousand tonnes as well as 100 per cent utilization of the wagons. Similarly, 145 Covid special parcel trains were operated with a load of around 28,700 tonnes to transport necessary supplies. Additionally, 158 indented rakes carrying nearly 64,900 tonnes were also run with 100 per cent utilization.

Also, during this period, 130 Kisan Rail trains with more than 35,000 tonnes’ load have been run to help farmers find new markets for their produce and also its fast and economical transportation. During this period, the zonal railway also 26,987 rakes of goods trains have been run, carrying 60.04 million tonnes of essential commodities as compared to 54.10 million tonnes in the corresponding period last year. Moreover, a total of 57,734 freight trains were interchanged with other zonal railways, of which 28,885 trains were handed over and 28,849 trains were taken over at different interchange points.