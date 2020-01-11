Andhra Pradesh plans Rs 10,000-crore greenfield port in Prakasam

The project proposal has been submitted to the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF).

The Andhra Pradesh government, jointly with RITES, is planning to set up a greenfield non-major port at Ramayapatnam in Prakasam district with an estimated outlay of Rs 10,000 crore. The project proposal has been submitted to the ministry of environment and forest (MoEF).

According to the minutes of the meeting held by an expert appraisal committee (EAC), MoEF, RITES has made an application for necessary permission to prepare the terms of reference (ToR). The proposed Ramayapatnam port will be developed in an area of 802 acres during the first phase and about 3,437 acres for creation of permanent marine facilities for mechanised cargo handling, transportation and storage to meet the demands of trade and shipping activities.

According to the project details, the state government is proposing to develop this non-major port to meet the increasing cargo demand in the state. It is expected to be an all-weather port with world-class terminal facilities, well suited to meet the present and future needs of the trades and also suitable to develop as a major port.