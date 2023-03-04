Anand Mahindra shares video of highway tunnel construction in Netherlands that was completed in 48 hours, praises efficiency – Watch here

Noted industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared a video of the construction of a highway tunnel in the Netherlands. He praised the infrastructural skills of the Dutch and its potential for the economic growth of the country.

The 32-second video shared on the micro-blogging site – Twitter shows the construction process of a tunnel on a highway. The construction was completed within a duration of 48 hours. In the end, it shows that the highway becomes functional again with a tunnel under it.

In a tweet, Mahindra said, “The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labor-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in an emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all.”

The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all. pic.twitter.com/SoU3NEsgpE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2023

The video has gathered 1.5 million views so far. The video was retweeted more than 3,000 times and about 29 lakh viewers have liked the video. The video has also received comments from the audience too, one of them was Harsh Goenka, Chairman, of RPG Group.

In a bid to reduce the increasing pressure on roads, railways, waterways, and airways, the Government of the Netherlands is making additional investments in the field of the infrastructural sector. The government will allocate a fund of around 25 billion euros for the construction of new roads and to resolve bottlenecks.

Last year, India has entered the ‘Guinness World Record’ for constructing a 75 km long road within a duration of 105 hours and 33 minutes on National Highway-53.

In a tweet, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways said, “NHAI successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 Km continuous bituminous concrete in a single lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola in a record time of 105 hours and 33 minutes.”