Amritsar to Bathinda in two hours! Two big road projects boost Punjab’s infrastructure; details here

Big infrastructure boost for Punjab: In a move to boost infrastructure in Punjab, the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Nitin Gadkari is inaugurating two big road projects. The first road project is the upgraded 4-lane NH-15 from Amritsar to Bathinda and the second road project is the NH-64 from Zirakpur to Bathinda. Other than inaugurating these two road projects, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways is also laying the foundation stone of 2-laning with paved shoulders of the Munak-Jhakhal-Budhlana section of NH-144B in Punjab.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the 175 km NH-15 stretch has been developed at a cost of Rs 2,893 crore. Moreover, the project has been completed in a time frame of 24 months. The ministry in a press release stated that the move will benefit people travelling between Amritsar and Bathinda as now it will just take two hours to travel between these two cities. Also, the Harike bypass on the national highway will help to minimize the traffic and resultant pollution in the Harike city. Under this road project, 3 ROBs, 5 flyovers, 12 underpasses and 31 large junctions have been developed, the ministry said.

Similarly, at a cost of Rs 2,264 crore and in just 24 months, the 216 km NH-64 stretch has been completed. According to the ministry, now that the time taken for travelling between Chandigarh and Bathinda will reduce to just three hours, the national highway will hugely benefit the tourists travelling to Bathinda, Amritsar and Simla. Also, district headquarters like Patiala, Mohali, Bathinda, Faridkot, Sangrur and Amritsar will get connected by a 4-lane highway. The ministry stated that this road project comprises 1 ROB, 12 flyovers, 22 underpasses as well as 42 large junctions.

According to the ministry, in a period of 18 months, the development of the 45.89 km 2-laning with paved shoulders of the Munak-Jhakhal-Budhlana section of NH-144B in Punjab will be done at a cost of Rs 293 crore. The project will minimize the travel time between Bhikhi and Tohana by one hour. Also, the road project will provide smooth connectivity between the neighbouring states, Haryana and Punjab. The ministry mentioned that under this project, a flyover in front of Guru Nanak College, as well as a grade separator near football chowk of Buldhana, will be developed. The road project will have 5 km of service roads, 2 VUPs and 6 small bridges.