AMRITPEX 2023: Ashwini Vaishnaw praises India Post work; says govt to soon start digital philately exhibition through reels

Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday inaugurated the National Philatelic Exhibition – AMRITPEX 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. The five-day National Philatelic Exhibition, AMRITPEX 2023, is organised by the Department of Posts, which has been the backbone of the country’s communication for over 150 years. An Exhibition on the Transformative Journey of India Post was also inaugurated on this occasion.

The themes of exhibition consist of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and New India, Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Nature and Wildlife, and India’s Culture and History, which mark the celebrations of the diversity of the country and its growing Atma-Nirbharta in all sectors and rising statute in the world. Railway Minister said “we will start Digital Philately Exhibition where information about one stamp per week will be shown on reels to increase awareness in youth.” Vaishnaw praised the work undertaken by India Post in the last 8 years as it has undergone a complete transformation. It has become critical for services, banking & insurance for common people through a dense network of 1.5 lakh postal branches across the country particularly for rural India.

India Post is the only network with the task of providing communication, banking, and insurance services to citizen majorly in rural India. It is very popular among rural residents as it is among India’s oldest institutions, with well-established and time-tested procedures. Vaishnaw appealed to the personnel for India Post in each of its human resources to effectively take delivery of services to each door of the rural India where delivery of services are needed the most within a time bound manner.

The inauguration event was also attended by IT MoS Devusinh Chauhan and other senior officers of the Ministry. IT MoS said that the five-day exhibition of Philately is a proud moment for the citizens of India to witness the postal history of country. The five-day stamp exhibition is unique this time as it contemporised and digitilised for the youth of India, Priya Agarwal, Nodal Officer, India Post said.