Alstom wins Rs 798 crore order to manufacture 78 coaches for Chennai Metro 

French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Friday said it has bagged a contract worth 98 million euro (about Rs 798 crore) to design, manufacture and commission 78 advanced metro coaches from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL). These new metro cars will operate on the 26 km corridor, a part of Phase-II, between Poonamallee Bypass and Light House through 28 (18 elevated and 10 underground) stations.

The scope of the contract includes manufacturing 26 metro trains (three-car configuration) that can operate at a top speed of 80 kmph as well as training personnel. With a 25 KV power supply for optimal energy efficiency, Alstom’s Metropolis metros will ensure safe and reliable passenger transport for over 11 million citizens of the city. Additionally, the overall project will significantly contribute towards socio-economic development by connecting key zones.

Also read| Maharashtra Metro real estate development plans get a boost

The metro trains are designed and engineered to run driverless enabled with Unattended Train Operations (UTO). These trains can completely run-on signals and their operations will be monitored from the Operations Control Centre (OCC).In line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ vision, these metro cars will be 100 per cent indigenous and manufactured at one of Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing facilities in Sricity, Andhra Pradesh.

Also read| Noida Metro crosses 50,000 daily passengers for first time

This facility has an annual capacity of producing 480 cars and a strong portfolio of catering to several domestic and international metro projects.”Our manufacturing journey in India began with the trains for Chennai Metro Phase-I in 2014, which was also the first Rolling Stock order win for us in the country. This new win brings us immense pride and we are honoured to be reliable partners in improving Chennai’s urban transportation network,” said Olivier Loison, Managing Director – of Alstom India.

Previously, Alstom has manufactured and delivered 208 metro cars for the 54 km of the first phase and extension of Corridor-I from the Airport to Wimco Nagar and Corridor-II from Chennai Central to St Thomas Mount. “The advanced trains delivered by Alstom have been operating on our metro lines for many years now, proving their strong capability to cater to the Indian market.

“We are confident that the Phase II project will provide better connectivity with minimal impact on the environment and benefit the lives of millions of people living in the city,” said Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director – Systems & Operations of Chennai Metro Rail Limited. Alstom has successfully delivered metro trains for the cities of Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, and Kochi, and is currently manufacturing for Mumbai Metro Line 3, Agra-Kanpur metro, and Indore-Bhopal projects