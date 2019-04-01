Alstom to provide state-of-the-art signalling system for Mumbai Metro and Pune Metro

The signalling project includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation and commissioning of the system. (image: Pune Metro Rail Project Twitter handle)

Mumbai Metro and Pune Metro to have Alstom’s latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) technology! Contracts have been awarded to Alstom to equip Mumbai Metro lines 2A, 2B and 7, as well as Pune Metro lines 1 and 2, with Urbalis 400. Both the contracts are of worth €90 million. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) awarded the contract for Mumbai Metro to provide a state-of-the-art telecommunication system as well as CBTC signalling system for the three elevated lines. The total length of Mumbai Metro’s 2A, 2B and 7 lines makes it one of the most extensive signalling projects in India.

The signalling project includes design, manufacture, supply, testing, installation and commissioning of the system. Additionally, the project includes supply and commissioning of on board equipment for as many as 63 trains. On the other hand, the telecommunications scope includes public address systems, fibre optic transmission systems, passenger information display systems, CCTV and access control systems.

The Maha Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) awarded the contract for Pune Metro. Alstom will provide Pune Metro with Urbalis 400 for corridor 1 and corridor 2, to control 31 trains in total on the stretch, which is 32 km long. The move will allow Pune Metro to run trains at higher frequencies and speeds in total safety.

The two cities in Maharashtra, Mumbai and Pune are among the fastest growing Indian cities and both are facing issues related to vehicular traffic, road safety as well as air quality. The aim of Mumbai Metro’s lines 2 and 7 is to provide mass transit services to those people who are residing in areas that are not served by the existing suburban rail network. While in Pune, the city’s metro system aims to curb air and noise pollution by offering an attractive mass transit alternative.

Alstom’s latest generation of Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) technology, Urbalis 400 is constantly upgraded. It aids urban operators in enhancing their performance as well as capacity while requiring standard interlocking for their functional needs. The system, which has been specifically designed for heavy ridership metros, offers a considerable range of functions that improve headway as well as average speed performance.