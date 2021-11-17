Alstom inaugurates Asia’s largest components manufacturing facility in Coimbatore; details

The site will generate as many as 10,000 direct as well as indirect jobs.

Boost to ‘Make in India’ initiative with new components manufacturing facility! Alstom, green mobility solutions major from France, has recently inaugurated its new components manufacturing facility in the city of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The inauguration of the new facility was done in the presence of Emmanuel LENAIN, Ambassador of France to India and Alain SPOHR, Managing Director of Alstom India and South Asia. According to the French firm, this is Asia’s largest components manufacturing facility and it is dedicated to improving industrial efficiency in producing components for various prestigious national as well as international projects.

The company’s industrial presence in the city of Coimbatore has evolved across three sites since the year 1978. Spread over a total area of 15 acres, this new site has an installed capacity of 2.1 million hours, that will offer a higher degree of production diversity and complexity – cubicles, auxiliary convertors, integration and testing of tractions, driver desks as well as Rolling Stock looms. The site will generate as many as 10,000 direct as well as indirect jobs. At present, the site has a gender diversity rate of 20 per cent.

Currently, the Coimbatore site delivers to Alstom’s Indian sites. Besides, it delivers to major sites across five continents – Asia, Europe, North America, South America and Australia. Some of the key countries where the site delivers include – France, Netherlands, Canada, Italy, Germany, Belgium, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, etc.

In line with the firm’s Sustainability Goals for the year 2025, this site has undertaken several sustainability measures such as targeting 80 per cent of regular activities to be run on green energy, rainwater harvesting, utilize 100 per cent of natural light during daytime, reusing 100 per cent of the sewage treated water, etc. Also, the factory boasts of a stellar record in safety. The factory has successfully achieved over 10 years of accident-free man days cumulatively. Alstom has also said that with the objective of reaching out to a total of over 100,000 direct beneficiaries, the firm has pledged Rs 3 crores for various CSR projects in the next three years. Some of these activities include – sustainable rural living, water conservation and youth skilling.