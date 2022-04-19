All 100 smart cities to have integrated command and control centres by August 15 this year: Hardeep Singh Puri

The “Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization” three-day conference had a grand opening in Surat yesterday. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) organised the event with Surat Smart City Corporation Development Limited, under the clarion call of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. According to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, work has started in almost all government-funded projects in the Smart City Mission, and projects under this mission will complete by next year. As many as 80 of the Smart Cities have Integrated Command and Control Centres. The rest of the 20 will be operational by 15 August this year, Puri added. Following are some of the Key launches/announcements during the Conference:

Inauguration of 'Amaro Padosh': The Smart Cities Mission along with Surat Municipal Corporation formed a temporary, life-size neighbourhood of 30,000 sq. ft. at SIECC venue with public amenities such as anganwadi, park, municipal school, public health center, bus stop with cycle stand, EV charging station, food plaza, and handloom shop.

Launch of a 'virtual hub for collaborations on urban transformation': The Smart Cities Mission and World Economic Forum have joined hands to establish a 'virtual hub for collaboration on urban transformations' to solve complex urban challenges, cities require collaborative action across governments, academia, industry and civil society – both national & international.

Digital Governance Pavilion: 'Digital Duniya' pavilion was inaugurated in order to highlight initiatives that empower communities through data as well as digital technology. Steps undertaken by the 100 smart cities were displayed in building a robust ecosystem powered by ICT interventions.

Launch of Urban Outcomes Framework 2022, AI Playbook for Cities, AMPLIFI Portal: The mission launched the Urban Outcomes Framework 2022, Artificial Intelligence Playbook for Cities as well as Assessment and Monitoring Platform for Liveable, Inclusive and Future-ready urban India (AMPLIFI) which is MoHUA's integrated data portal.

Innovation Bazaar Pavilion: It showcased cutting-edge solutions for urban challenges, and through myriad activities, expert dialogues as well as living lab deployments provided the visitors with a paradigm shifting experience in urban innovation.

Climate Smart Cities Pavilion: It is an experiential platform hosting seven case clinics, four donor meets, an interactive data wall, interactive gaming, a photo-exhibit and much more.

It is an experiential platform hosting seven case clinics, four donor meets, an interactive data wall, interactive gaming, a photo-exhibit and much more. Smart Finance Pavilion: Named ‘finance ka adda’, the Smart Finance pavilion focuses on innovation in urban finance helping cities identify untapped sources of revenue.