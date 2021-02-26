  • MORE MARKET STATS

Your Flight ticket set to become cheaper as DGCA issues guidelines! Here is how

New Delhi | February 26, 2021 2:58 PM

These services are preferential seating, meal or snack or drink charges (except for water), charges for using airline lounges, check-in baggage charges, sports equipment charges, music instrument charges, and fees for special declaration of valuable baggage.

Flight fare Covid ticketAs part of the airline baggage policy, airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as "Zero Baggage or No Check-In baggage fares".

In a piece of good news for flyers, passengers carrying no check-in luggage get concessions in flight tickets! According to a circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), airlines have been directed to provide concessions in flight ticket prices to passengers who carry no baggage. The circular reads that the airfares charged by the airlines include charges of some of the services rendered by them. However, based on the feedback, the DGCA has decided that often several services provided by the airlines by the airlines may not be required by the flyers while traveling.

Check-in baggage fee: As part of the airline baggage policy, airlines will be allowed to offer free baggage allowance as well as “Zero Baggage or No Check-In baggage fares”. However, the flyers purchasing tickets under the scheme must not carry check-in baggage at the airline counter. If they carry check-in luggage, “reasonable charges” will be levied, the DGCA said in the circular.

