Wow! Jewar International Airport to be India’s largest airport with 6 to 8 runways; details here

Jewar airport will boast of six to eight runways, making it the largest airport in the country. (Representative image)

Jewar International Airport news: The upcoming Jewar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh will be the country’s largest airport once the ambitious infrastructure project is completed. The Jewar airport will boast of six to eight runways, making it the largest airport in the country. According to officials quoted in a PTI report, the Jewar airport will be completed with multiple functional runways, around six to eight in total, and this will happen for the first time in India. The entire Jewar airport will be spread over an area of 5,000 hectare and the total cost of the airport project is estimated at Rs 15,754 crore.

The Jewar International Airport project is being implemented by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government. The airport will be developed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model by the state government of Uttar Pradesh. The first phase of the Jewar airport will be built over an area of 1,334 hectare. The first phase is expected to be completed by the year 2023. The work on the ground for the Jewar airport construction is likely to commence by early months of 2020, according to the report.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change will prepare an action plan in order to conserve wildlife in the marked land of the Jewar International Airport project. The Ministry of Environment had suggested WII for the task to YEIDA. Wild animals occupy the areas and their livelihood might be affected due to the construction activities of the Jewar airport.

In this regard, before giving the official environmental clearance for the airport, the Union Ministry of Environment had sought a detailed action plan for the protection and conservation of wildlife at the Jewar airport project area. Additionally, GMR Infra, Adani Group, Reliance Infra as well as L&T are among the prospective investors for developing the greenfield airport project.