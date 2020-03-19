Recently, the Chandigarh airport has also received awards for “India’s Best Airport” Award by Wings India for excellence in the aviation sector.

Chandigarh airport (IXC) has got 6 national and international awards in just a week making it one of the best airports in India and in the world. The Chandigarh airport has received the Swachhata Award, 2019 for being the second safest and cleanest airport of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in the category of annual passenger traffic of 1.5 million to 5 million. The award has been bestowed by Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on March 14 at a ceremony held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad. In November 2019, the ‘Swachhata Pakhwada 2019’ was observed across India.

The award has been given by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and FICCI, according to an IE report. Earlier, on March 9, the Chandigarh Airport bagged four awards in the 2019 ACI-ASQ rankings. It has been adjudged as the world's best airport from Asia-Pacific region in four categories.

Chandigarh airport has received the award for ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in 2-5 million passengers category from Asia Pacific. It has been adjudged as the best airport for Best Environment and Ambience by Size. Chandigarh airport has received awards for the ‘Best Customer Service by Size’. It has also bagged an award for the Best Infrastructure and Facilitation by Size.

The Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) has thanked all who have made contributions and helped the airport excel and maintain the premium standard. The state governments of Punjab and Haryana hold 24.4 per cent stake in the Chandigarh airport.

CEO CHIAL, Ajay Kumar, has said that the authority is committed to carrying forward the Swachhata drive undertaken by the central government. A special focus has been given on maintaining cleanliness outside the terminal and passenger satisfaction. Apart from this, efforts are on to add more destinations from the Chandigarh Airport, the CEO was quoted as saying.