Wonderful aviation boost! Andaman and Nicobar to get India’s first three water aerodromes; check locations

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also released a list of Water Aerodromes. (Representative image by ANI)

In a major air connectivity boost for Andaman and Nicobar, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated the process to build India’s first three water aerodromes in these islands. These three water aerodromes will come up in Swaraj Island, Shaheed Island, and Long Island. The water aerodromes will be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore. The AAI has started the process of seeking environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, according to a PTI report.

According to a report published by Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, “It was recommended that ‘ToR’ along with Public Hearing prescribed by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infrastructure-2) should be considered for preparation of EIA/EMP report for the above-mentioned project in addition to all the relevant information as per the ‘Generic Structure of EIA’ given in Appendix III and IIIA in the EIA Notification, 2006.”

The draft EIA/EMP report will subsequently be submitted to the State Pollution Control Board for a public hearing. The issues have emerged and response to the issues will be incorporated in the EIA report, PTI reported. The Expert Appraisal Committee under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has stated that setting up of these water aerodromes in Andaman and Nicobar islands will increase the level of existing social infrastructural facilities of the islands.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a report stated that three Airports or Airstrips and 6 water aerodromes in Andaman and Nicobar would come for Bidding under UDAN 4.0. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also released a list of Water Aerodromes. As per the list, water aerodromes were proposed in Hutbay, Long Island, Neil Island, Havelock, Minicoy, and Kavaratti.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 renamed Neil Island as ‘Shaheed Dweep’ and the Havelock Island as ‘Swaraj Dweep’.