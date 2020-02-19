WiFi on flights soon! Tata group firm announces in-flight WiFi; Vistara to opt for services

The Indian government in 2018 had announced the licences for In-Flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC).

WiFi on flights soon! Tata group firm, Nelco on Wednesday has announced the introduction of in-flight WiFi services in partnership with Panasonic Avionics. The company’s services are likely to be first used by Vistara in India, PTI reported. Air passenger carrier Vistara has announced that it has tied up with Nelco and will offer these in-flight broadband services by March-end this year that too on some international flights. According to Nelco, it is the first in the country to provide this service and is marking the beginning of WiFi on flights in Indian skies.

With the launch of WiFi services, the company said it will help the domestic as well as international aircraft to avail the broadband internet services and provide it to its passengers. Not only this but services are expected to give airlines an opportunity to enhance the travelling experience, open additional revenue streams, improve passenger loyalty and optimize flight operations.

The Aero IFC services will lead to seamless experience at home as well as in-office for airline passengers. Vistara has earlier signed up for Aero IFC services and Nelco expects it to be the first domestic air passenger carries to opt for these services soon. With WiFi services, the company hopes to change the way passengers stay connected in flights regardless of whether it is over a sea or remote location in the world, Ken Sain, Chief Executive Officer of Panasonic Avionics said. According to PJ Nath, MD & CEO of Nelco, the company sees a great opportunity for growth in India’s IFC services and wants to be a market leader going forward.

The Indian government in 2018 had announced the licences for In-Flight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) for Indian and international aeroplanes and vessels. In March 2019, the company had announced that it obtained the licence and in September last year, it had introduced maritime communications services in India.