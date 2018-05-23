Why Airports Authority of India has tied up with IIT-Madras for aviation sector

Notably, the AAI manages 125 airports and provides Air Navigation Services (ANS) over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) have joined hands to take up collaborative research on air navigation systems in addition to helping address the challenges regarding aviation infrastructure and air traffic management. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was today signed here by Ravindra Gettu, Dean (Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research), IIT Madras and AK Dutta, Member (Air Navigation Services). “We are eager to partner with the AAI to bring in innovation in airport and navigation management to address challenges in India Aviation Sector,” said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras.

On the other hand, Gettu while talking about the MOU said that it is “expected to facilitate the access of crucial data related to air traffic for researchers of IIT Madras”.

The MoU provides for transfer of knowledge and skill by the IIT Madras experts in the areas essential to carry out research, including mathematical, analytical, artificial intelligence and data mining solutions.

Notably, the AAI manages 125 airports and provides Air Navigation Services (ANS) over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.