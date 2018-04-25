What Goa’s Dabolim International Airport expansion will mean for passengers

Goa’s Dabolim International Airport along with the setting up of a new international airport at Mopa in North Goa at a projected cost of Rs 3,000 crore, is expected to give a major boost to Goa’s tourism industry.

Big news for Goa! The state’s Dabolim International Airport is all set for expansion. In order to expand the Dabolim International Airport of Goa, Rs 400 crore is being invested by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The expansion of the international airport will also include extension of the existing passenger terminal building and construction of more parking bays, among many others. According to AAI, Goa’s Dabolim International Airport along with the setting up of a new international airport at Mopa in North Goa at a projected cost of Rs 3,000 crore, is expected to give a major boost to Goa’s tourism industry.

A press release by AAI stated that, last year, Dabolim International Airport, which is a civil enclave, handled over 7.5 million passengers and the airport will continue to cater its services to the growing demand for travel and tourism even after the international airport at Mopa becomes functional. Also, the press release mentioned that in order to improve passenger facilities and carry out various expansion works at Dabolim International Airport, Rs 400 crore is being invested by the AAI.

In order to ease traffic and help the airport operator handle more passenger and aircraft movements, the expansion work will include extension of the terminal building, creation of parking bays and construction of parallel taxiway. For enhancing the capacity and passenger throughput, the international airport will get in-line x-ray baggage system apart from a host of self-service kiosks and additional common user terminal equipment (CUTE).

According to the press release, the Goa airport has also become the 12th airport to have an airport operations control center (AOCC). By providing real-time information of flights, the AOCC will improve overall efficiency of the aerodrome operations. The construction work of the new international airport at Mopa in North Goa is expected to be over by year 2020.