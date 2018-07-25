What a relief! Soon, you may not have to take out laptops for security checks at airports

Last year, in a report titled “Future Projection September 2017”, the CISF mentioned that in the last 5 years, total passenger traffic at all airports across the nation has increased by 65 per cent. (Reuters)

For those who frequently fly, there is good news! Soon, you may not have to take out your laptops, tablets and liquids from handbags for screening at airports as the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), agency in charge of security at Indian airports, is likely to test the technology for screening machines that give a 3D view of what’s inside the handbag. Interestingly, the technology does not require the items to be removed from the handbags. Moreover, some of the world’s busiest airports are already conducting trial runs for this. If everything works out, the new feature may be implemented at the busiest airports in India, according to a TOI report. So far, the technology has been tested at New York’s JFK airport and Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport. At present, trials are being conducted at London’s Heathrow airport.

A senior CISF official was quoted in the report stating that CISF is studying the technology as well as the results of the trial run at those airports. The official added that they also plan to use this technology. A Bangalore Airport spokesperson was also quoted saying that preliminary discussions are underway and they also want to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency while maintaining the highest standards of safety and security.

Last year, in a report titled “Future Projection September 2017”, the CISF mentioned that in the last 5 years, total passenger traffic at all airports across the nation has increased by 65 per cent. However, the passenger traffic is abnormally high during peak hours at certain airports. Despite this increase in traffic, manpower and the security infrastructure have remained the same, resulting in congestion at security checkpoints as well as undue pressure on security staff for speedy clearance, the report stated.

Airports across the country are already experimenting with biometric check-in to make the process seamless for passengers.