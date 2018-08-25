Vistara offers pilots opportunity to fly Scoot aircraft overseas

Scoot is a subsidiary of Singapore International Airlines, which holds 49% stake in Vistara.

To achieve synergies and resource optimisation within the group airlines, full-service carrier Vistara is sending its pilots to fly budget airline Scoot overseas. Scoot, which is facing a shortage of pilots, is a subsidiary of Singapore International Airlines. Singapore Airlines holds 49% stake in Vistara with the balance held by the Tata group.

In a mail addressed to its first officers on August 21, Vistara said that there are a limited opportunities that the airline has identified, keeping in mind the “overall value proposition of resources mobilisation across Vistara and SIA Group”.

Vistara is offering its younger pilots the chance to fly the Airbus A320 fleet for Scoot and gain international experience. Vistara has a total of 3,000 employees but it did not share the total number of pilots on its roll. The pilots who will go to Scoot will be on a kind of deputation since their continuity of service, seniority etc will be maintained with Vistara whenever they return to it.

A Vistara spokesperson said in response to FE’s query on the subject, “In preparation for the induction of the new Boeing 787 aircraft type, we are evaluating all possible options of training our pilots to meet the minimum requirements stipulated by the regulators. No decision has been taken at this point. We are still at an exploratory stage.”

Vistara will be launching international flights by the year-end.

Shortage of pilots is an issue in the aviation sector across borders, particularly acute in the Asian region, with China attracting talent due to higher salaries.

Vistara is not the first carrier to move its resources across the group. Another Tata group-promoted airline, AirAsia India, also follows the practice.