Vistara, IndiGo aircraft hit by tech glitches

Aircraft of Vistara, a Tata-Singapore Airline joint venture, and IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier, faced incidents of technical malfunction, officials of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday.

Reports of the incidents come a day after SpiceJet reported three incidents of technical malfunction in its planes — two passenger and one freight. The carrier has received a DGCA notice.

An engine of a Vistara aircraft on way from Bangkok failed after it landed at the Delhi airport but all passengers disembarked safely, the officials said.

They also said that the cabin crew of an IndiGo Raipur-Indore flight observed smoke in the plane after it landed at its destination on Tuesday. Here too, all the passengers disembarked safely.

Vistara said the integrated drive generator (IDG) on the engine developed a minor electrical malfunction after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday. IDG is an electrical generator which provides electricity to an aircraft.

DGCA officials said after vacating the runway, the engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using the engine number 1. However, as the engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxi way, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said, “After landing in Delhi, while taxiing to the parking bay, IDG on our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on July, 5, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay”.

Aviation regulator DGCA issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet after it reported eight technical malfunction incidents involving its planes over the last 18 days, flagging safety oversight, inadequate maintenance and payment-related shortage of spares.