Various measures taken for sustainable development of civil aviation sector: MoCA 

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Wednesday said various initiatives, including encouraging the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), have been taken for sustainable development and reduction of carbon emissions at airports. In a release, the ministry also said that steps are being taken for the reduction of greenhouse gases in the airspace.

Besides, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has prepared a roadmap for achieving 100 per cent renewable energy for airports. Among other efforts, the ministry said it has advised the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to consider the costs associated with the use of green energy use while determining tariffs for airports.

AAI has also chalked out the plan for its scheduled operational airports and has taken initiatives, such as energy intensity data publication for reducing energy intensity for existing as well as upcoming airport projects, as per the release.

“India’s aviation sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years, leading to an increase in carbon emissions from airports,” MoCA said, adding that it has taken a number of initiatives to promote sustainable development in the aviation sector and reduce carbon emissions at airports