Upcoming Noida International Airport’s architecture to have reflection of Indian heritage

The directions from the CM came during a recent review meeting of the greenfield airport.

Noida International Airport Project: Unimpressed by the proposed design of Jewar Airport, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure “reflection of Indian heritage” in the upcoming airport’s main terminal building. The directions from the CM came during a recent review meeting of the greenfield airport, according to sources quoted in a PTI report. The Noida International Airport is coming up in Jewar, located in the district of Gautam Buddh Nagar, approximately 80 kilometres from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. Billed to be the country’s largest upon completion, the Jewar airport is being developed by Swiss firm Zurich International Airport (ZIA) AG at an estimated cost of Rs 29,560 crore.

To design the passenger terminal of the airport through a three-phase competition between the period June and August 2020, the developer had selected a consortium consisting of Nordic, Haptic, Grimshaw and STUP as architects in early December. According to one of the sources quoted in the report, while reviewing the airport’s progress on July 17, CM Adityanath said that there should be a reflection of the country’s heritage in the main terminal building’s architecture. The CM further said the officials should see how this will be implemented because the design of the airport’s main terminal building has to be attractive but with a touch of Indian heritage.

During the design presentation, the CM was also apprised of the features in the Noida Airport’s modern terminal building that is expected to handle an initial annual footfall of 12 million flyers, according to the sources. A large food court of football ground size has been proposed on the swanky terminal building, which will be located between the arrival and departure zones. Eventually, as annual footfall increase over the years, one more terminal building would be set up, which would be a mirror image of the original building, they said. At present, work is underway for the airport’s first phase in an area of 1,334 hectares with two runways planned on it. Besides, the Noida Airport will also have cargo services, the officials said.