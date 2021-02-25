UP Budget Session: Resolution passed to name Ayodhya airport after Lord Ram; details

The UP Assembly cited the importance of the holy town- Ayodhya as an “equivalent to heaven as per Atharva Ved”.

On Tuesday, a resolution was passed by the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to name the Ayodhya airport in UP as Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport. The UP Assembly cited the importance of the holy town- Ayodhya as an “equivalent to heaven as per Atharva Ved”. According to an IE report, the resolution was tabled a day after an amount of Rs 101 crore was proposed in the annual state budget for the airport along with other development projects that included beautification of the temple town. The resolution was tabled by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna and he cited that in “Atharva Ved”, the Ayodhya town has been regarded as the “city of God “and is considered equivalent to heaven.

As per Ramayana, the Ayodhya town was established by Manu and it was regarded as the capital of “Surya Vansh” for centuries, it said. Known as a pilgrimage site, Ayodhya is basically the city of temples. It further mentioned that Ayodhya’s association with Ram dates back to ages. Being Lord Ram’s birthplace, Ayodhya is famous in ancient literature and in Indian history. The resolution listed ancient temples in the holy town such as Hanuman Gari, Sita Rasoi as well as the temples built in the 18th and 19th centuries like Nageshwarnath, Kanak Bhawan and Darshan Singh temple.

According to the resolution, lakhs of tourists come to the temple town from across the country as well as world during the annual fair, and a grand Ram temple is being constructed, following the SC verdict. The resolution said it was necessary to establish the existing airstrip at Ayodhya airport for the landing of bigger aircraft.

With both the Centre as well as the state government hoping to make the Ayodhya town an international tourism hub after the Ram Temple development work was launched by PM Modi last month, Uttar Pradesh has started work on a detailed development plan for the holy town with an International Airport as one of the priorities. For the construction of the airport, the state has approved over Rs 600 crore already. Though an MOU was signed with the AAI in the year 2014 for upgradation of the existing airport, the project could not take off. In 2019, a feasibility study was conducted by the state government on the 178-acre area used for flying club activities as well as non-scheduled flights by small aircraft. To start the first phase of the International Airport project, the target has been set for 2021-end.