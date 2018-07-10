United Airlines to deploy Boeing 777-300ER on Mumbai-New York/Newark route from October

United 777-300ER (Image: United Airlines)

American carrier United Airline today said it will operate its latest Boeing 777-300E aircraft to service its Mumbai and New York/Newark rout from October. The new wide-body plane, which features the all-new United Polaris business class seats, will replace the 777-200ER, which is currently being used to operate the route United Airlines said in a release.

The third largest US carrier after Delta an American Airlines, United Airlines currently flies once daily between Mumbai and New York/Newark. “We are excited to introduce the 777-300ER to our service between Mumbai and New York/Newark. I am confident our customers in India will appreciate our all-new United Polari business class seats on board this aircraft,” said Harvinder Singh, United Airlines’ country manager for India.

The American carrier also flies to New Delhi besides Mumbai.