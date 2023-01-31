scorecardresearch
UDAN: ‘New landmark…’ says Jyotiraditya Scindia as he flags off IndiaOne Air’s flight from Jamshedpur to Kolkata

Written by Express Infra
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (IE)


The government’s regional air connectivity scheme, UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), has created a landmark in the field of aviation that is giving birth to regional carriers in a country which in the last 20 years has seen the closing down of the airlines, said Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. 

Scindia officially flagged off regional airline IndiaOne Air’s flight from Jamshedpur to Kolkata.

According to the minister, it will also be the first scheduled commercial air service from Jamshedpur, earlier it was limited only to non-scheduled operations. 

As per the minister, UDAN, the regional air connectivity scheme, has created a new landmark transporting almost close to 1.15 crore people in the last six years. 

With the flight service starting from Jamshedpur, the total number of operational airports has increased from  74 in 2013-14 to around 147 in today’s time.

Shimoga airport in Karnataka is expected to be inaugurated by next month.

First published on: 31-01-2023 at 13:56 IST