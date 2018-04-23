UDAN: How steel giant SAIL’s tie-up with Airports Authority of India will help in air connectivity development

SAIL and AAI have signed an MoU today on utilisation of airstrips under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -UDAN.

Domestic steel giant SAIL today said it has inked a pact with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for utilisation of airstrips at its three facilities — Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur — under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN. “Three steel cities of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur belonging to states of Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal, respectively, will soon prominently feature on the aviation map of India,” the company said in a statement.

SAIL and AAI have signed an MoU today on utilisation of airstrips under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) -UDAN, a flagship project of Government of India, it said. The RCS-UDAN scheme, launched by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, envisages enhancing the regional air connectivity by providing support in terms of infrastructure and other facilities.

“Under the MoU, AAI as an implementation agency under RCS-UDAN would be executing the required works before commencement of RCS flights at all these three airports. Eventually AAI will operate and manage airport operations for Burnpur, Rourkela and Bokaro airport, on behalf of SAIL for three years,” SAIL said. It said, start of operations at Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur airports under the RCS-UDAN would benefit the citizens of these cities through better connectivity and also speed up the developmental activities in the region.

After the RCS-UDAN flights become operational from Rourkela, Bokaro and Burnpur, it will also help in augmenting to and fro mobility of employees of SAIL at faster rate from respective plants.