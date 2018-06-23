UDAN connectivity boost: Ramanathapuram, Hosur, Neyveli may be on air map soon

In a letter to Prabhu text of which was released to the media on Saturday, Palaniswami said Ramanathapuram has been included in the Phase II of the UDAN Scheme. (Representative image: Reuters)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Saturday requested Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu to connect Ramanathapuram, Hosur and Neyveli under the UDAN regional connectivity programme. In a letter to Prabhu text of which was released to the media on Saturday, Palaniswami said Ramanathapuram has been included in the Phase II of the UDAN Scheme. Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district is an important pilgrimage and tourism centre, attracting tourists from all over India, he said.

“Therefore, I request you to take necessary steps to start air operations to Ramanathapuram as expeditiously as possible by starting the bidding process,” Palaniswami said. The Chief Minister also requested Prabhu to make Hosur Airport operational immediately by getting the ‘No Objection Certificate’ from Bangalore International Airport.

Hosur is an important industrial hub in Krishnagiri district which was selected under the UDAN Scheme in the first phase and it would be an engine of growth to the industrial hub of the district, he said. Palaniswami also urged Prabhu to take necessary steps to bring flight operations to Neyveli as the bidding process with airline operators has been co