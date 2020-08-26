UDAN 4.0 is ready to go! 78 additional routes to be awarded for affordable flights soon; details

Under the fourth round of regional connectivity Udan scheme, a total of 78 additional routes will be awarded.

UDAN 4.0: Soon, more unserved and underserved regions across India will get affordable flight connectivity! Under the fourth round of regional connectivity Udan scheme, a total of 78 additional routes will be awarded, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. In order to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, as well as to keep airfares affordable, financial incentives from the central government, state governments, and airport operators are extended to selected airlines under the Udan scheme, to encourage operations from unserved and underserved airports, and keep airfares affordable, according to a PTI report. Recently, Puri tweeted that UDAN 4.0 is ready to go. Now, as many as 78 additional routes have been approved, taking the total sanctioned routes to 766, he stated.

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, as many as 18 unserved or underserved airports would be connected to metro cities across the country such as Kolkata, Delhi, Kochi, etc. In order to improve regional connectivity, the Udan scheme was launched by the Modi government in the year 2016. In Udan flights, at least half of the seats are offered at subsidized fares. Also, a certain amount of viability gap funding (VGF) – an amount that is shared between the state concerned and the Centre, is provided to participating carriers.

According to the minister, the 78 unique routes have been finalized under the Udan scheme for the award and it will cause a monthly VGF outflow of around Rs 15 crores. The economic, as well as tourism opportunities that these Udan flight services will offer to the regions, will contribute towards the making of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, Puri said. Lastly, the Civil Aviation Minister had said that the Bilaspur – Bhopal route has been awarded to Alliance Air. On this route, flight services will commence shortly, the minister further added.