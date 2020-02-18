Trump India visit: Over 60 domestic & international flights to be rescheduled at Ahmedabad airport on this date

Overall, more than Rs 120 crore will be spent for the three-hour visit of the US President that includes plantation of nearly 1 lakh trees, flower beds, beautification and resurfacing of 18 roads. (Reuters image)

Trump India visit: On the day of US President Donald Trump’s arrival in Gujarat on February 24, at least 60 international and domestic flights will be rescheduled and only 10 odd flights of VVIPs will be allowed to land at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Sources in the state General Administration Department (GAD) which is coordinating with different agencies for the visit of the US President said that some of the flights would be diverted to Vadodara and Surat.

“Already an aircraft of American Air Force has landed at the Ahmedabad airport. The aircraft carried a security car, latest spy camera and other security equipments. It would be based in Ahmedabad till the departure of Trump from Ahmedabad to Delhi,” said a senior IAS officer, who is involved in the arrangement of the ‘Namaste Trump’ event to be held at the world’s biggest cricket stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad.

Fogging machines will be utilised en-route Modi-Trump roadshow on a daily basis from February 17 to 24 early morning, says the official. For the 22-km grand roadshow, nearly Rs 30 crore will be spent for erection of 28 stages, beautification of roads and cultural events. Overall, more than Rs 120 crore will be spent for the three-hour visit of the US President that includes plantation of nearly 1 lakh trees, flower beds, beautification and resurfacing of 18 roads.

In order to bring people to Motera stadium, 2200 ST buses will be used, says the official, adding that a special control room equipped with GPS system has been set up at the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) head office.

A 10-member team headed by a female IPS officer will coordinate with staff of the first lady Melania Trump. All the team members of this all-female team has been given special training including how to talk, cyber monitoring and other aspects. They are also directed to wear trousers and blazers instead of Khaki uniform.

Special Protection Commandos (SPG) and senior Crime Branch officials have separate meetings with US Secret Service officials on the issue of security right from Ahmedabad airport to Gandhi Ashram and Motera Stadium. Nearly 30 security personnel from USA are already camping in Ahmedabad. Nearly 50 cars will be part of the US President’s convoy en-route the roadshow. Over one lakh invitees at the Motera stadium have been asked to take their seats three hours before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump at the venue.