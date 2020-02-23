Trump in India: Are you flying out of Ahmedabad on February 24? Advisory issued for flyers; details

Snack counters inside the Ahmedabad airport have been told to maintain extra stock of food.

Trump India visit: Are you flying out of Ahmedabad on February 24? Keeping in view the much-anticipated visit of US President Donald Trump to Ahmedabad, authorities at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport have advised passengers to reach the airport three hours before the time of flight departure. The authorities have also informed the flyers that the schedule for flights would be maintained, a PTI report quoted Airpor Director Manoj Gangal as saying. According to the report, US President Trump’s flight would land at the international airport in Ahmedabad at around noon on Monday. He is then scheduled to attend the ‘Namaste Trump’ event to be organised at the Motera Stadium and depart from Gujarat in a few hours.

Apart from requesting passengers to arrive three hours before departure, the authorities also issued a statement asking flyers to carry hard copies of the details of their flights so that the security personnel can facilitate their travel at the airport. Moreover, the snack counters inside the airport have been told to maintain extra stock of food for the convenience of passengers who would have to wait at the airport due to ramped-up security.

US President Donald Trump will be accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, a high-level delegation, and, according to reports, his daughter Ivanka Trump. During his two-day visit to India, according to President Trump’s tentative schedule, he will visit Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on February 24 and on February 25, he would visit the Rashtrapati Bhawan for a ceremonial welcome and Rajghat to pay obeisance to Mahatma Gandhi.

A high-level discussion on trade deals between US and India is also likely between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump during this high-profile visit to India.

Meanwhile, in order to ensure that President Trump’s visit is pleasant, the municipal corporation in Agra cleaned the roads and repainted the walls in areas surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal, which President Trump would visit while in Agra.

This is President Trump’s maiden visit to India since he assumed the highest office in the US.