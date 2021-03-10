  • MORE MARKET STATS

Travelling to Ayodhya to be more convenient! AAI sanctions Rs 242 crore to develop airport in the holy city

March 10, 2021 10:57 AM

An area of around 270 acres has been made available by the state government of Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Ayodhya airport development.

Airport, AyodhyaAn amount of Rs 242 crore has been sanctioned by AAI for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya.

Travelling to and from the holy city of Ayodhya to be more convenient! An amount of Rs 242 crore has been sanctioned by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of a state-of-the-art airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. The upcoming airport in Ayodhya will hugely benefit visitors and pilgrims, the minister was quoted saying in a PTI report. In Ayodhya, a Ram temple is being built after the Supreme Court paved the way for it. On August 5 last year, the “bhoomi pujan” of the temple was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, kick-starting its construction.

According to the Civil Aviation Minister, an area of around 270 acres has been made available by the state government of Uttar Pradesh for the first phase of Ayodhya airport development. In the first phase, ATR72 aircraft operations will begin, he further said. For further upgradation of the airport in Ayodhya for the operation of wide body aircraft under the project’s phase 2, additional land of 558 acres is being acquired by the state government of Uttar Pradesh, Puri added. Recently, Uttar Pradesh CM also announced that a new airport is coming up in the district of Lalitpur, in UP’s Bundelkhand region. Once this airport is opened, any person will be able to go from Lalitpur in a short time, CM Yogi Adityanath said.

Besides, an international airport- Noida International Greenfield Airport, is also being developed in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh. It has been proposed to be developed in four phases. Development work for the first phase of the Noida International Airport project is underway. The Jewar airport’s initial capacity will be 12 million passengers per year, which is expected to be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050. Initially, it will be a two-runway airport, however, the airport will be expanded to five runways in due course of time. The Noida International Greenfield Airport has been designed on the lines of world famous airports of Moscow, Milan and London.

