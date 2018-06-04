To enhance safety, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport provided with hi-tech cameras

The cameras, which have been installed at the airport can capture details of vehicles 500 m away.

Hi-tech cameras at IGI airport: Recently, hi-tech cameras have been installed at checkpoints of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The step has been taken, keeping in view the rise in cases of vehicles being used for terror attacks across the world, according to an HT report. The cameras, which have been installed at the airport can capture details of vehicles 500 m away. The hi-tech cameras have been equipped with modern features, therefore, they are able to read number plates and are able to recognize the driver as well as store data of every vehicle entering the Delhi airport, the report said. The security of the approach road has been examined by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Also, changes have been made by the CISF in the security structure at the road leading to the Delhi airport.

According to a CISF officer, quoted in the report, lone wolf attacks are on the rise. He also said that cases have increased, where a vehicle is used as a weapon. He claimed that the CISF has asked the airport operator to change the cameras installed at the checkpoint of both the airport terminals. He further added that the cameras have been changed and as soon as the vehicle enters the airport, it gives details. Other than the installation of pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras at the checkpoint, about 150 cameras have been installed at each entry as well as the exit point of the approach roads leading to the airport. For T1 and T3, there are four approach roads and the security agencies want all four of them to be covered with hi-tech security cameras.

According to a senior police official, at least 5 km of the area around the IGI airport has been provided with such cameras. He said that since the camera has the feature of reading number plates, it will help to track the vehicle, in case of any incident. Also, the bollard system, under which a short, thick post used to prevent traffic from entering the area, has been changed by the CISF. In fact, a double layer system has been introduced by the CISF to activate it in order to prevent an accident.

In case an attack takes place, a key will be inserted by the CISF personnel, following which the bollard will come up and the alarm will go off to notify the personnel present at the terminal.