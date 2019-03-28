This summer, fly from Bengaluru airport to four new destinations! Details of routes here

The Kempegowda International Airport will begin its Summer Schedule 2019 from March 31, 2019, to October 26, 2019.

Bengaluru Airport’s flight schedule for summer 2019: The Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB) is all set to begin its Summer Schedule 2019 from March 31, 2019, to October 26, 2019. The schedule will feature, a new airline, four new domestic routes and additional two cargo flights to international destinations. The four new domestic routes are Agra, Nashik (Indigo), Gwalior (Spice Jet) and Jamnagar (Star Air). The move will give air passengers the opportunity to fly non-stop to these destinations. The new airline, Flynas, which is a Saudi Arabia-based budget carrier, has proposed to operate three weekly flights between Kempegowda International Airport and Jeddah.

Singapore Airlines which is a leading international carrier will operate with a luxurious Airbus A350-900 between Bengaluru and Singapore. The airlines will operate ten flights each week, starting from May 17, 2019. Interestingly, Singapore Airlines will be the first airline to start A350 services from Bengaluru Airport. Also, starting from May 1, Spice Jet has proposed to operate additional flights to Abu Dhabi and Singapore. The move is likely to give a boost to cargo movement from Bengaluru.

In a press release issued by the KIAB, Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited was quoted saying that the new services of the airport will further bolster the economy of Bengaluru and will also enhance the reputation of KIAB as the gateway to a new India. Moreover, the airport will continue to explore attractive routes, linking Bengaluru to some of the most exotic destinations in the country and abroad, he added.

Interestingly, KIAB recently became the first airport in the world to secure the Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards for both arrivals as well as departures. In addition to this, it has also been awarded for the best airport by size or region in the 25-40 MPPA (million passengers per annum) category in the Asia-Pacific zone.