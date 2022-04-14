Thiruvananthapuram International Airport: Runway to be closed on April 15 for facilitating temple procession

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Update: Attention air passengers flying to and from Kerala! On 15 April 2022, the runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in the state of Kerala will be closed from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM for facilitating the Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. This is done as part of Painkuni festival. During this period, both domestic and international services have been rescheduled, according to an ANI report. Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is said to celebrate Vishu and Tamil new year (Puthandu) with extensive programs, the report further mentioned.

According to the report, at both international and domestic terminals of the Thiruvananthapuram Airport, bright yellow blooms of Kanikkonna flowers and the traditional symbol of Vishu have been placed. As part of these celebrations, the airport is organizing various competitions for the passengers on April 13 and April 14, 2022, with attractive gifts. Moreover, there will be attractive offers for flyers in selected shopping centres of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has announced that it has equipped its 14 airports across India with ambulifts. The step has been taken to help air passengers with reduced mobility in aircraft boarding. The airports have been provided with ambulifts that are ‘made-in-India’ as these airports do not have aerobridge facilities, AAI said in a recent statement. These 14 Indian airports where this facility is available for passengers are Port Blair, Dehradun, Imphal, Gorakhpur, Bagdogra, Patna, Darbhanga, Vijayawada, Jodhpur, Silchar, Jharsuguda, Belgaum, Rajkot and Hubli. This facility will be provided to airports in Leh, Kanpur, Jamnagar, Dimapur, Jorhat, and Bhuj by the end of this month.

The ambulifts can cater to two stretchers, six wheelchairs along with an attendant at a time and the system is fitted with ventilation, heating and AC system. Each and every unit is being procured at a cost of Rs 63 lakh.