These two Indian airports are now in the list of world’s top five fastest-growing airports; details here

Two Indian International airports are now in the list of top five fastest-growing airports in the world.

Big aviation boost for India as two Indian International airports are now in the list of top five fastest-growing airports in the world! The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has topped the list of top five fastest-growing airports in the world in the more than 15 million passengers per annum category with 29.1% passenger traffic growth over 2017. While Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad secured the third position with 21.9 per cent surge in passenger traffic. Meanwhile, Antalya Airport in Turkey secured the second position, Vnukovo Airport in Russia stood in the fourth position and Jinan Airport in China took the fifth position, according to Airports Council International (ACI).

According to the trade association of the world’s airports, most of the fastest-growing airports in the world are located in emerging markets. Moreover, a significant proportion of these airports are in the Asia-Pacific region. A total of 12 of the fastest growing top 30 airports in 2018 are situated either in China or in India. According to ACI World Director General, Angela Gittens, India’s move towards a more liberalized aviation market as well as the country’s strengthening economic fundamentals have helped it to be one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets with its passenger traffic growing rapidly in a relatively short period of time.

The trade association of the world’s airports- ACI serves 646 members, operating as many as 1,960 airports in 176 countries. With approximately 70 million passengers, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport stood in 12th position climbing four steps compared to the year 2017. However, none of the Indian aerodromes secured position in the top 20 list in terms of cargo handling.

The top three airports in the world for passenger traffic volume namely, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta, Beijing Capital, and Dubai international airports respectively have held their positions. However, Los Angeles International Airport and Tokyo International Airport, which were in fourth and fifth positions respectively, have swapped places in the list of top five from last year.