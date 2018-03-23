​​ ​
These are the world’s best airports, and the top ones are all in Asia

Asia has the world’s best airports. Still. That’s according to the latest ranking by Skytrax, which sees Singapore’s Changi taking the top spot for the sixth year in a row. It’s followed by Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, Tokyo’s Haneda, Hong Kong International Airport, and Doha’s Hamad International Airport. Munich Airport, in sixth place, was the highest ranked among airfields in Europe.

U.S. hubs were absent from the top 10 list based on an airport customer survey that’s been conducted annually since 1999. Changi Airport — which handled a record 62.2 million passengers last year — has been expanding its capacity to meet rising demand for air travel. The airport is building its fifth terminal, a third runway, as well as a shopping-and-dining facility called the Jewel as passengers increase.

At number 14, Vancouver was the highest ranked airport in North America. Denver, down one spot to 29th, was the best placed among U.S. airports, while New York’s JFK fell six places to 69th.

Asia also dominated Skytrax’s list of the world’s cleanest airports, led by Haneda, Nagoya in Japan, and Incheon.

In a separate ranking of airport terminals, London Heathrow’s terminal 2 placed first, followed by Munich’s terminal 2 and Changi’s terminal 3.

