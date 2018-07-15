The world’s top ten connected countries

United States has more operating airlines and available seats per kilometre than any other country. (Representational image)

Australia

Australia’s distance from much of the rest of the world hasn’t stopped the country from staying connected. Though it’s difficult to get from one side of the continent to the other (it takes about five hours to fly across Australia), that hasn’t stopped Australia from developing its connectivity. The Brisbane Airport was voted as the best airport by air travellers in the 2017 Skytrax World Airport Awards. It is the third-busiest Australian airport by aircraft movements, while Sydney airport remains the busiest in the country.

Hong Kong

Hong Kong ranks well across the board. With excellent service that aids business environment and prioritisation of travel and tourism, it makes sense that Hong Kong is also doing a good job of bringing people to and from the country. The Hong Kong International Airport is located on the island of Chek Lap Kok, which largely comprises land reclaimed for the construction of the airport itself. The airport is also colloquially known as Chek Lap Kok Airport to distinguish it from its predecessor, the closed Kai Tak Airport. The airport has been in commercial operation since 1998, replacing the Kai Tak Airport.

Singapore

Singapore may be in the sixth place overall for air travel connectivity, but ranks number one for the quality of airport infrastructure. It also ranks well in ground and port infrastructure, meaning it’s easy for tourists to get around once they’re on the ground. Changi Airport is one of the world’s busiest airports by international passenger and cargo traffic. It serves more than 100 airlines flying to some 380 cities in about 90 countries and territories worldwide. Each week, about 7,000 flights land or depart from Changi, or about one every 90 seconds.

Norway

Norway is also extremely well connected and has some of the highest numbers of airplane departures (fifth) and airports (fourth) globally. The Scandinavian country has plenty else going for it too. It’s one of the safest countries in the world. Travel and tourism are a high priority, and they do a great job of sustaining their breathtakingly-beautiful environment.

UK

In eighth place for airport infrastructure is the United Kingdom. The UK serves as a hub for entry to much of Europe and its scores in number of airlines (third place) and available seat kilometres internationally (second place) reflect that. Barra Airport in the Scottish Outer Hebrides is the only airport in the world where scheduled and private charter flights land and take off from the beach. At high tide, the runways are under water.

US

Across the globe, it’s easier than ever to get on a plane and wake up in another country. United States has more operating airlines and available seats per kilometre than any other country. The Orlando Melbourne International Airport has one of the best scenic approaches that any airport in America has with a beautiful beachside landing over Florida’s Space Coast.

Canada

The world’s most connected country is Canada, which performs well in all indicators that travel websites look for in a country. Canada has plenty of airlines and airports, and the airplane departure numbers reflect their efficiency. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport is an important international gateway and a key driver to Toronto’s economy, accounting for more than $2.1 billion in economic output each year and supporting 6,500 jobs, including 1,960 directly associated with the airport operations.

UAE

In the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Travel and Tourism Competitiveness report, 136 countries were ranked on 14 pillars, giving an all-around picture of the best destinations for tourists globally. One of the pillars on which countries are ranked is airport infrastructure. In the ranking, the United Arab Emirates stood at the third place for being the most connected country globally.

Spain

Spain is one of the top three popular tourist destinations in Europe. Spain’s connectivity with the rest of the world is a perk, which means it’s easier for tourists to get to the report’s overall first-place destination. With top scores in prioritisation of tourism and travel, as well as tourism infrastructure, natural, cultural and business travel, Spain’s allure as a tourist destination is undeniable.

The Netherlands

At number 10 on the list is the Netherlands, which has the fourth best quality of airport infrastructure in the world. With no fewer than 4,861 direct flights every week, Amsterdam Airport Schiphol offers the greatest direct connectivity of all European airports. It is also very easy to travel around, and its proximity to the rest of Europe gives travellers the ability to see a lot in a short amount of time.