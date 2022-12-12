Terminal 3 Congestion: How to get past airport security in just 10 minutes

The Delhi airport is reeling under unprecedented congestion. Terminal 3 is in complete chaos, witnessing long queues at immigration and security owing to a surge in passengers. Fewer counters, smaller space, more passengers as well as limited security staff are the cause of the mess at the airport, according to officials, as reported by The Indian Express.

Passengers have been complaining about long waiting hours at the airport for the past few days. They shared pictures of the crowd at the airport on social media. On Monday, Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia huddled with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF and immigration officials on capacities deployed to fend off the chaos.

Authorities put in place an action plan to address the congestion. But there’s a way one can breeze through airport security in just a few minutes, using the recently unveiled Digi Yatra technology. Passengers could opt for Digi Yatra at Delhi airport to escape the chaos.

DigiYatra, based on facial recognition technology, could enable passengers to make entry paperless and fast at various checkpoints of the airport, including security check areas. It will also increase security at the airport as the data of air passengers will be verified with the airline’s departure control system, which will allow only designated passengers to enter the terminal.

Download DigiYatra

Here are steps you need to take for availing paperless entry at Delhi to escape the chaos:

1. Download the DigiYatra app.

2. Register details on DigiYatra App

3. Give your Aadhar-based information

4. Capture a self-image

5. Boarding pass has to be scanned

6. Credentials to be shared with the concerned airport.

7. You have to first scan the bar coded boarding pass at the airport e-gate

8. Facial recognition system at the e-gate will validate the your identity and travel document

9. Now e-gate allows you to enter the airport

10. You will have to go through normal procedures of clearing the security and board the aircraft.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) launched the beta version of DigiYatra App on August 15.

Meanwhile the authorities took the decision to reduce flights during morning peak hours and efforts will also be made to move some flights from Terminal 3, reported PTI. Scindia visited Terminal 3 (T3) to take stock of the situation.

As per the report, a command centre will monitor crowding at the gates on a real-time basis, apart from posting real-time updates on waiting time on social media. Crowd managers will help travellers go smoothly. Airlines will be informed about the crowd numbers to ensure check-in points can be made congestion-free, said the officials.