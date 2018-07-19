Telangana minister asks officials to draw up aviation strategy

The minister asked his officials to study the Centres UDAN Scheme and use it in a befitting way for the state.

Telangana IT and Industries minister KT Rama Rao today asked officials to prepare ‘Aviation Strategy’ for the state to expand the footprints of

the sector in the state.

According to an official release, the minister instructed the officials to incorporate the five proposed airports and also identify potential places for sea-plane and

heliports in the State.

The minister asked the officials to coordinate with the Airports Authority of India and other agencies and for conducting survey for setting up five airports at the

identified places.

The officials informed the minister that there were more facilities available to start operations at Warangal Airport, the release said.

