Task-force on local manufacturing of civilian planes soon: Suresh Prabhu

The civil aviation ministry is in the process of setting up a task-force to prepare a road-map for manufacturing of passenger aircraft in the country, minister Suresh Prabhu said

The civil aviation ministry is in the process of setting up a task-force to prepare a road-map for manufacturing of passenger aircraft in the country, minister Suresh Prabhu said today. Addressing an economic summit organised at the BSE here this evening, Prabhu, who is also the minister for commerce and industry, also said the government will come out with a new cargo policy to spur the sector. “We are in the process of setting up a task-force to prepare a road-map for making aircraft in the country,” Prabhu told the summit as the domestic passenger aircraft market has a huge potential.

Prabhu had said yesterday that manufacturing of passenger aircraft and aviation equipment will be one of his top priorities. “Local manufacturing of aircraft will be one of the priorities because we will be buying a large number of aircraft over a period of time,” Prabhu had said while chairing an industry meeting in the Capital. He also said a new cargo policy will be announced soon that will be aimed at making the country a new cargo hub. He said the government is working on boosting exports as part of doubling the economy to a USD 5-trillion giant over the next seven years. “We are working hard to make it (USD 5-trillion economy) happen,” he said, adding the next phase of growth will be driven by entrepreneurs.