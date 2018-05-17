Tamil Nadu Govt to provide tax concession on aviation fuel at city airport: CM K Palaniswami

In a bid to increase air connectivity to major Indian cities, Tamil Nadu government today said it would provide tax concession on aviation fuel to night halt flights at the city airport. (PTI)

In a bid to increase air connectivity to major Indian cities, Tamil Nadu government today said it would provide tax concession on aviation fuel to night halt flights at the city airport. This will help increase connectivity to important cities in the country, Chief Minister K Palaniswami told reporters. He, however, evaded a question on the political developments in neighbouring Karnataka.

Earlier, the Chief Minister opened a Police Museum in the city, renovated at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. The museum would enable students, youth and public enhance their knowledge about the Police department and its history, he said. Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani, State DGP, T K Rajendran and senior district and police officials were present at the inaugural.