Steady rise in international passengers! Mumbai Airport caters to half-a-million flyers in May-Nov; details

On Monday, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said that it has seen a steady rise in international passengers since the month of May with the total number of passengers crossing half-a-million mark till last month (November), from a little over 10,000 six months ago. The Mumbai airport also said that during this period, the number of flights went up significantly. In the period between May 2020 and November 2020, the Mumbai Airport facilitated over 12,560 international flights, catering to more than 5,06,000 passengers. These international flight services also include repatriation as well as Vande Bharat flights on account of air bubble agreements with various foreign governments, according to a PTI report.

While the Mumbai Airport catered to over 10,300 air passengers across 1,060 number of flights in May 2020, CSMIA witnessed the movement of over 1,44,400 air passengers in the month of November. The Mumbai Airport, during the period, also introduced as many as 29 new international destinations including Mombasa, Tbilisi and Lusaka, according to the airport aerodrome operator. The airport also joined hands with new international airlines such as South African Airways and Thai AirAsia, it further said.

According to the report, the ease of restrictions of various nations has played a major role in the flow of passenger traffic to those destinations. During the period from May to November, the Mumbai Airport registered Dubai, Doha, London-Heathrow, Newark, and Abu Dhabi as the top five destinations for flyers flying from the financial capital. Among these international destinations, Dubai route witnessed the highest passenger traffic catering to more than 2,67,600 flyers. This was followed by London-Heathrow at over 89,800 passengers and Newark with 80,800 air passengers. The Doha route witnessed passenger traffic of 58,200 passengers and the Abu Dhabi route catered to 39,400 travellers.