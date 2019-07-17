SpiceJet aircraft stuck at runway: How DGCA is avoiding Mumbai airport shutdown-like situation for other airports

At Mumbai airport, Air India deployed its own disabled aircraft recovery kit to help relocate the SpiceJet plane which got stuck.

To avoid cancellation and diversion of several flights, airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati have been given notice by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This comes after an aircraft belonging to SpiceJet veered off the runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai while landing and got stuck in the grass area during the ongoing monsoon season. This unfortunate incident led to a three-day closure of the runway at one of India’s busiest airports.

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, DGCA has asked six key airports of India – Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai, Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru, Chennai International Airport (MAA) in Chennai, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport (CCU) in Kolkata and Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (GAU) in Guwahati- to deploy the “disabled aircraft recovery kit”. These airports need to procure the kit and complete the project by March 31, 2020, according to an IE report.

The disabled aircraft recovery kit in airports and aerodromes plays a pivotal role in case an aircraft gets stuck on the runway. The disabled aircraft recovery kit is deployed to extract and remove any aircraft, which is unable to move either using its own power or through a tow tractor.

At Mumbai airport, Air India deployed its own disabled aircraft recovery kit to help relocate the SpiceJet plane which got stuck. DGCA stated that Air India has the solitary old recovery kit available. However, the regulator said that this was not adequate for the “type of aircraft operating” as well as “a large number of airports”. During a meeting on July 9, the DGCA has decided that key airports across India should have disabled aircraft recovery kit to meet the exigencies at airports.