Scindia discusses capacity, baggage and immigration issues with airport operators

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday held a detailed discussion with various stakeholders, including heads of major airports in the country, on capacity, baggage and immigration issues, among others. In a series of tweets, the Minister said that several initiatives were outlined at the meeting that took place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“Held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports @CISFHQrs & Immigration officials on capacities deployed & those required at every point to process domestic & international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season,” Scindia said in a tweet.Plans for peak-hour capacity-based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport were outlined at the meeting while landing cards to be distributed on board and filled up prior to arrival, so as to minimise queues at immigration counters, he said in another tweet.

In another tweet, Scindia said that X-ray capacity for baggage will be assessed besides augmenting capacity of security manpower and hand baggage screening. Longer-term technology-related upgrades will also be undertaken for security and baggage drop off processing at the airports, he said.