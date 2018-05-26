Soon, you can travel to Uttarakhand’s Tehri lake via seaplanes

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said that landing of seaplanes will soon be a reality in Tehri lake.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today said that landing of seaplanes will soon be a reality in Tehri lake. Inaugurating the fifth edition of three-day Tehri Lake Festival, Rawat said, “I have talked to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari and he had sent a team of experts here. The team did the inspection for the feasibility of the project. The experts have considered Tehri lake as appropriate for the seaplanes.”

“Nitin Gadkari said that as the concept of seaplanes is new to India and no existing policy regarding seaplane is in effect, a new policy would be introduced,” Rawat said while talking to reporters. He further said that Gadkari told him that once the policy is approved by the Union Cabinet, seaplanes would start landing in the lake within three months. Tehri Lake Festival will run from May 25-27.

The festival’s main attraction is the floating huts on the lake, while other events include Bollywood night, water laser show and cultural performances. Well known singers like Jubin Nautiyal and Malini Awasthi would also perform at the event. Moreover, adventure activities like jet skiing and para gliding are also on display. “To highlight Tehri on the tourist map, our government had conducted Cabinet meeting a few days ago on the floating restaurant on Tehri lake.

Despite being on the Chardham route, Tehri lake is not included in the tour package. Now it will be included in the tourist package,” said local MLA Dhan Singh Negi. Negi also said, “BJP government has given industry status to tourism sector which will help in generating employment for local people.”